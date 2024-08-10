CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $287,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

