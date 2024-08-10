CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 183 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

