China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 6.9 %

CGA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

