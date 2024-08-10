Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $951,103.92 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $55.56 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

