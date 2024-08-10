Citigroup Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $54.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.19.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 14,553,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $7,340,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $517,035,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

