City Holding Co. Acquires 541 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $177.95. 1,087,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $184.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

