City Holding Co. Buys 707 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.04. 256,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,039. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

