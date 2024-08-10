City Holding Co. Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,312,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,304,000 after acquiring an additional 532,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,667 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,327 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,759,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,242,238. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

