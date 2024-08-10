City Holding Co. Has $668,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.84. 354,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,655. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

