City Holding Co. Purchases 200 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. 130,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,904. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

