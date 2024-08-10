Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $224.56. 4,441,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,060. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.