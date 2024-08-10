Clarius Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,098,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

