Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Compass Point

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.38.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $196.29. 5,255,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,195,046. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $216.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,221 shares of company stock worth $52,617,808 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

