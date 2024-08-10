CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.
CommScope Trading Up 2.5 %
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CommScope
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,636 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CommScope by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CommScope by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
