Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Community Health Systems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems Trading Down 2.0 %
CYH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 782,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $672.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.52.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Health Systems
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.