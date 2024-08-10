Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Community Health Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

CYH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 782,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $672.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.