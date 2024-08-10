Comparing U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Free Report) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell N/A N/A N/A bioAffinity Technologies -171.43% -134.34% -95.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Stem Cell and bioAffinity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

bioAffinity Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.08%.

U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of -1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and bioAffinity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $80,000.00 0.00 -$2.86 million N/A N/A bioAffinity Technologies $4.94 million 4.20 -$7.94 million ($0.93) -1.91

U.S. Stem Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bioAffinity Technologies.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats U.S. Stem Cell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its pipeline products include MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company also offers various courses for physicians and other health care professionals. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

