Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.45. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 838 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Holding Companies

In related news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,637.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,293.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

