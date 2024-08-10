CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. 404,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,406. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.00.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

