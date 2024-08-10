Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Construction Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 709,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

