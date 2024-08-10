Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of CPA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 338,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,312. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Copa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,781,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Copa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Copa by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Copa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

