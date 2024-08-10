CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXWGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. CoreCivic updated its FY24 guidance to $1.48 to $1.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.560 EPS.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,243. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

