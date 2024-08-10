CoreCivic’s (CXW) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial cut CoreCivic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 1,145,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

