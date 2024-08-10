Cormark Comments on Black Diamond Group Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDI traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,406. The stock has a market cap of C$600.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.61.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.