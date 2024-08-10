Cormark Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of AD.UN traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.25. 28,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.23. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

