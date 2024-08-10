Cormark Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AD.UN traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.25. 28,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.23. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.