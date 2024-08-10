Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $927.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $925.00 to $927.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.62.

Shares of COST traded up $15.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $854.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,016. The firm has a market cap of $379.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $844.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $775.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

