Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $925.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $821.62.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $854.93. 1,709,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $774.57. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

