CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Director Marc Sheinbaum Buys 2,000 Shares

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Director Marc Sheinbaum bought 2,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $262,451.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CPI Card Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,184. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMTS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CPI Card Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

