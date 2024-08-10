CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.16% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 151.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,392,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $551,000.

ESGA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

