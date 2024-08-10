CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,558,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,627,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,416,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,174 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,343 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

