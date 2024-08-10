CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. 507,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

