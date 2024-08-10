CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,248 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:BAPR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. 16,416 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.