CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $64,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 23,082 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $721.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

