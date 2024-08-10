Craig Hallum Lowers PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Separately, Benchmark lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,312. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Further Reading

