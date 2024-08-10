Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Trading Down 2%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 73,924 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Crawford & Company Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Crawford & Company

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The North America Loss Adjusting segment provides claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities risk, including property, public liability, automobile liability, and marine insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.