CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $59.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 998,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,176. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

