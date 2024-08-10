Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. 484,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,280. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $812,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 99,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 74,774 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

