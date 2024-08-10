Critical Comparison: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,246.33% -2,554.98% -251.78% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aclarion has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aclarion and ACI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,048.00 38.35 -$4.91 million N/A N/A ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclarion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aclarion and ACI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aclarion presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 470.00%.

Summary

ACI Global beats Aclarion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About ACI Global

ACI Global Corporation, a development stage company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of proprietary technology for the production of synthetic rubber powder and thermoplastic elastomers under Micropowder trade name in the United States. It intends to utilize Micropowder technology in its chemical composition and for the manufacture of rubber and elastomers that are used in tire plastic industries. ACI Global was founded in 1997 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

