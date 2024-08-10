Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $110.64. 2,015,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

