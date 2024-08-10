Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.50.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.98. 399,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $297.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

