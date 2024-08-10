Dana Aftab Sells 95,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 465,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.