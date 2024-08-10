Dana Aftab Sells 95,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Exelixis Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 465,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
