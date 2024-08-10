Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.0 million-$664.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.2 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.660 EPS.
Datadog Stock Performance
DDOG stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 350.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG
Insider Transactions at Datadog
In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Datadog
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.