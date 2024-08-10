DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.17. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

DCC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

DCC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.5838 dividend. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Further Reading

