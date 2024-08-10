Dent (DENT) One Day Volume Hits $2.32 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.
Dent Profile
Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.
Buying and Selling Dent
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.
