dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.58 million and $267.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00099914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,594,346 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99947469 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,597.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.