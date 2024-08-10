DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $256.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

