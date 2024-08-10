DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $64,000 in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PBFB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.44. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45.

About PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (PBFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBFB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

