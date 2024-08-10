DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $600,000.

Shares of BATS:MRCP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33.

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (MRCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MRCP was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

