DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $600,000.
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:MRCP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33.
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March Profile
The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (MRCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MRCP was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP – Free Report).
