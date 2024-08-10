Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.23 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,771,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $319.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

