Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $146,972.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. 136,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,272. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

