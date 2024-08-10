Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

